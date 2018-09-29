Adam Levine fan crashes stage at Maroon 5 concert

TORONTO - One Adam Levine fan rushed the stage at a Maroon 5 concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, leading to her arrest.
E! News reported that the 22-year-old woman, who was not identified, jumped onstage at and ran toward the band’s lead singer, but was intercepted by security personnel, who escorted her off stage.
“His security stopped her and stopped it from happening,” an unnamed source told E! News. “Fans saw the girl outside with three cops after the show. She was not being cooperative with police and officers had to put her in a patrol car.”
TMZ reported the woman was arrested on suspicion of public mischief and released without bail.
Maroon 5’s Toronto stop is part of the band’s “Red Pill Blues” tour. The next stop is in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.
