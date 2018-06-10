  • Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in California

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested in California early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

    >> Read more trending news

    The police department confirmed that Vaughn, 48, who starred in last year’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” was in their custody but did not give a cause for arrest.

    According to TMZ, Vaughn was arrested on a DUI charge. He was stopped around 4 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, TMZ reported.

    The actor, best known for comedic films such as “Wedding Crashers,” “Swingers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was arrested in 2001 after a bar brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina, E!Online reported.

    A request for comment from Vaughn was not immediately returned, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eunice Gayson, first ‘Bond girl,' dies at 90

  • Headline Goes Here

    9-week-old Saint Bernard, Officer Donut, sworn in as police comfort dog

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actor Vince Vaughn arrested in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit