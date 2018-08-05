Actor Steven Seagal named by Russia as special envoy to U.S.

MOSCOW - Actor Steven Seagal has a new role, but this one isn't in a movie.
According to The Associated Press, the action star is taking on the real-life job of Russia’s special envoy for humanitarian ties with the U.S.
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that it had named Seagal to the position, writing on Facebook that the actor would "facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges," the AP reported.
Стивен Сигал назначен специальным представителем МИД России по вопросам российско-американских гуманитарных связей....Posted by Russian Foreign Ministry - МИД России on Saturday, August 4, 2018
Seagal, a frequent ally and defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin, became a Russian citizen two years ago and recently was banned from entering Ukraine because of national security concerns, the AP reported.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}