ABC's ‘American Idol' returning for season 2

ABC’s reboot of “American Idol” will be back for a second season.
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will return for the reality TV singing competition.
The first live show aired Sunday and Variety reported it had the highest levels of viewership since the season premiere.
“We knew that ‘American Idol’ on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.”
Perry, Richie, Bryan and Seacrest celebrated the news on Twitter.
Y’ALL! I’m having TWO ✌🏼 much fun to stop now... so why don’t we keep it going!? 🚨 🔈EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that @lukebryanofficial, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and yours truly will be BACK with another season of #AmericanIdol on @ABCnetwork 🎤⤵️🌟 pic.twitter.com/WyhCHgYtDC— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 4, 2018
When you find out you get to do another @AmericanIdol season with @LukeBryanOnline & @katyperry 🙌🎉#americanidol pic.twitter.com/Fndb5v4kLr— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 4, 2018
It’s happening. Season 2. @americanidol pic.twitter.com/SsNJTLFF6p— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 4, 2018
After a nationwide vote ... #AmericanIdol will be back for S2 on ABC! Can’t wait to do it again with @katyperry, @lionelrichie, and @lukebryanonline!— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 4, 2018
Season 2?! WIG. We feel that already 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mfpmAqEepb— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 4, 2018
“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
