0 A beach and a book: Beach libraries pop up worldwide

There’s nothing like planting your beach umbrella, spreading the beach towel and setting up your chair on a beach. It can only get better when you have a book to help spend the time when soaking up the rays.

But what happens when you have either forgotten the book or finished the one you brought with you?

That’s where a beach library can come in handy.

About five years ago, Albena Resort in Bulgaria put up shelves and stocked them with 6,000 books in 15 languages, Coastal Living reported. The resort’s library on the sand is still getting visitors.

Other resorts over the years have followed suit, adding shelves and books to their beachfront real estate. Beach book lovers have started the hashtag #beachlibrary on Instagram to share their literary finds, Coastal Living reported.

