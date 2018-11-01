0 911 calls released after video of woman's harassing rant goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have charged a North Carolina woman with misuse of the 911 system after listening to the calls from the night two women said she harassed them while they waited outside their apartment.

The initial incident happened Oct. 19, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Two sisters, Leisa and Mary Garris, called 911 after they said a woman approached them while they were waiting for AAA to jump their car.

This is just a few seconds of a video that has now gone viral. Two sisters recording video say the woman seen in video racially and physically attacked them while waiting for AAA to respond in their own neighborhood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UGslp1oZGN — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

According to officials, Susan Westwood also called 911 and falsely claimed that people near her home were attempting to break into nearby residences.

In the 911 calls, Westwood can be heard saying, "They are actually people that I've never seen here before, but they are African-American."

The dispatcher told Westwood that the women were waiting for their car to be serviced after it broke down, and she responded, "Nobody breaks down their car in the best part of society."

"I'll tell you what, I'll pay $2,500 to get them out of here. Right now, I will. This is, this is, get them out of here. They're trying to cause a problem," Westwood said.

"We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin," the sisters told WSOC-TV after the incident. "It is so upsetting to know that today we still have this overt racism going on in 2018."

A video allegedly showing Westwood harassing the sisters went viral.

In the video, after Westwood approached the Garris sisters, you can hear her say, "This is Myers Park, SouthPark, [expletive]. Why are you up in here hanging out?"

The woman is then heard saying, "Hi, how are you?"

One of the Garris sisters is heard saying, "I don't know, but you're harassing me."

Westwood responds by saying, "Do I need to bring my concealed weapons, too? This is North Carolina, by the way."

Westwood asks the sisters multiple times if they live at the Camden View Apartments and asks how much they pay in rent.

TRENDING STORIES:

"Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let's call 911. I want to make sure there's nothing going on here," Westwood said.

The video also captured the woman citing her salary.

"I make $125,000 a year, and I want to make sure that you're all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I'm white. I'm girl white. I'm white."

WSOC-TV learned Westwood worked for Charter Communications.

The woman’s former employer has identified the woman in the video as Ms. Westwood and says has been terminated, effective immediately. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/FANmtWWAFd — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

An official from Charter sent a statement regarding Westwood's employment status following the published video.

"The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood's employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately."

The Garris sisters told reporter Stephanie Tinoco that they are pursuing legal action for the threats that were made the night of the incident.

>> Read more trending news

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responded to the issue and gathered information from the Garris sisters.

CMPD said in addition to the misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, four criminal summonses were issued for Westwood, including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.

Police said they have tried to locate Westwood but have not been able to find her.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.