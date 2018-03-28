0 9-year-old 'guardian angel' saves man trapped beneath car

SUMTER, S.C. - A 9-year-old South Carolina boy is being called a guardian angel after saving a man who was trapped beneath a car.

Allen Clemmons was working underneath his Ford Mustang in Sumter when it fell off the supports.

He was trapped for 90 minutes, desperately shouting for help.

“I asked God to help me, ‘Give me one more holler and send an angel by my way,’” Clemmons said from his hospital bed.

Malachi Coffey was playing outside in the neighborhood and heard Clemmons' cries for help. He grabbed a nearby jack and used it to raise the car off Clemmons.

"He pushed it up under the car, tightened it back up, and I don't know how he did it, but that little fella -- the rod was about 2 feet long on that jack -- and he jacked that car completely up off me."

After raising the car, Malachi ran home to call 911.

Clemmons was hospitalized with six broken ribs and a fractured pelvis, but is expected to be OK.

TRENDING STORIES:

Allen Clemmons. WSOCTV.com

Malachi, who said his uncle taught him how to use a jack, said he and Clemmons have a special bond now, and had a special message for him.

“Mr. Allen, I hope you feel better,” the boy said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.