0 8-month-old baby's body washes up beneath Brooklyn Bridge, police say

NEW YORK - The body of an 8-month-old baby was found Sunday afternoon floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A family visiting from Oklahoma made the grim discovery around 4 p.m., according to The New York Times.

“I thought it was a doll,” Monte Campbell, a chiropractor from Stillwaer, Oklahoma, told the Times. “911, they put me on hold and at that point I decided I had to go make sure. So I handed the phone to her and got the baby.”

Officers arrived and tried to revive the boy using CPR while waiting for an ambulance. The infant, who was wearing only a diaper and didn’t appear to be in the water long, was then taken to a hospital where the baby was pronounced dead, according to the New York Daily News.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said. Investigators are trying to identify the child and parents.

The medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death.

"It just doesn't seem real. I don't know, I didn't expect this when I came here,” Austin Campbell, Monte’s son, told the Daily News. “It's just unreal, you don't come to the city expecting to see things like this, to see babies floating in the water."

