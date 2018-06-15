0 7-year-old cancer patient makes MLB debut as member of White Sox

CHICAGO - A 7-year-old boy who is battling childhood cancer has had a dream come true, becoming a White Sox player for a day.

Alex Estrada has stage-4 neuroblastoma and the team wanted to give Alex a day he and his family would never forget, NBC Sports reported.

The condition affects his pituitary glands. He has had his left one removed, MLB.com reported.

Doctors expect Alex to make a full recovery, MLB.com reported.

Wednesday’s big surprise started with the team’s mascot, Southpaw, arriving at Alex’s day care in a limousine. It was such a surprise, Alex’s father Vince wasn’t part of the plan.

From day care, they took Alex right to the clubhouse, where he hung out with players like Yolmer Sanchez. Alex even had his own locker along with the rest of the team, NBC Sports reported.

Then it was time for Alex’s debut. Wearing his custom jersey, he took the field for warmups.

Alex then ran a home run around the bases, giving players from both the White Sox and visiting Cleveland Indians high fives as he ran the first and third base lines, before sliding in to home and giving his dad a huge hug, NBC Sports reported.

One of the greatest home runs of all time. pic.twitter.com/Ygtiq7fWCo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 14, 2018 Alex Estrada — a 7-year-old battling Neuroblastoma — joined us for an amazing day at the ballpark! Thank you @Indians for helping us cheer on Alex during his Home Run for Life. pic.twitter.com/sHL09IXYxj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 14, 2018

And like any MLB star, he took a rest in the team hot tub in the club house, WGN reported.

Alex’s day as a White Sox was part of the team’s tenth annual Sox Serve Week, WGN reported.

