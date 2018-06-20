7-month-old baby dies in hot car in Georgia, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Police say they are not releasing any additional information about the death of a 7-month-old who was found in a hot car in Camden County, Georgia, near the Florida border.
Kingsland officers were called to a motel Tuesday after reports that an infant was not breathing, the police department said. The child was declared dead.
Neighbors told ActionNewsJax's Amber Krycka that it was a boy who was found outside the Quality Inn in Kingsland.
Krycka spoke to a man who rushed to help and said the baby was extremely hot. He said he didn’t want to be identified because he’s in the military.
“She was screaming. She was just saying, 'Save my baby, save my baby,'" he said.
He said the mother was lying on the ground with the baby wrapped in a blanket.
“I got over there and unwrapped him,” said the man.
He then performed infant CPR on the baby, but it was too late.
No one has been taken into custody, the police department said.
