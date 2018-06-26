7-foot-long boa constrictor lost after owner forgets to lock cage

BURLINGTON, N.C. - A massive boa constrictor is on the loose in a North Carolina neighborhood after its owner admits to accidentally leaving the animal’s enclosure unlocked.
The non-venomous snake, named Abaddon, is 7 feet long and nearly 30 lbs., animal control officials said.
Wolf Massey posted about her lost snake on Facebook, saying Abaddon has been lost since Sunday morning.
Massey asked anyone who finds the snake to not hurt it.
“She is my pet, and I love and care about her just as much as one may love and care about a dog or cat, albeit more. She means so immensely much to me,” Massey posted.
Officials said that the animal is not aggressive and that animal control is working with the owner to track it down.
