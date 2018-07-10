  • 7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees on Wednesday

    7-Eleven is celebrating its name-day on Wednesday, July 11-- the 11th day of the seventh month, or 7/11 -- with free Slurpees.

    Customers can get a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    The Cap’n Crunch CrunchBerries flavored version of the frozen treat is this year’s featured flavor in honor of the chain’s 91st anniversary.

    The chain estimates it will hand out about 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day. 

    If Slurpees don’t sound appealing, 7-Eleven is also offering a “Big Bite” hot dog for $1 on Wednesday.

    Other freebies will be offered throughout the month of July.

    See the full list of deals below:

    July 12: Free 7-Select Pure water with purchase of a Bodyarmor sports drink.
    July 13: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar.
    July 14: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater.
    July 15: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies.
    July 16: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers.
    July 17: Free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with purchase of any fresh sandwich.
    July 18: Free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with purchase of any 7-Select nuts.

    Customers must download the app or register online to qualify.

