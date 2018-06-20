0 70 people sickened in 7 states from precut melon, fruit salads

A salmonella outbreak that has sickened 70 people in seven states is linked to precut honeydew melon, cantaloupe, watermelon and fresh-cut fruit medley products sold in grocery stores around the country, according to the Food and Drug administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The contaminated fruit products were produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, and have caused 34 hospitalizations so far, the CDC reported.

The fruit was sold in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Missouri.

The fruit was sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe’s Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walgreens, Costco, Jay C, Payless and Owen’s and is under a recall.

For a complete list of stores and states affected, click here.

If you have one of the contaminated products, either return it to the store where you bought it or throw it away. The CDC is warning against eating it.

Whole melons are not part of the outbreak.

More than a million cases of salmonella are reported every year, causing 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths, according to the CDC. Food is the main source of contamination.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and can last up to a week.

