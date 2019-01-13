62-year-old man fatally shot, robbed while opening church, police say

JACKSON, Miss. - A 62-year-old man was fatally shot and robbed Sunday as he walked into church.
Investigators said two men shot the man as he was opening the church, and robbed him and left in his 2018 Dodge Ram truck, WJTV reported.
“It's a senseless crime,” police chief James Davis told WJTV. “It didn't have to happen.”
Police are searching for the suspects, who are believed to be in an older green pickup truck with a damaged rear window.
UPDATE: Suspects took the victim’s blue 2018 Dodge Ram truck, tag A110355. Suspects also traveling in an older model green pickup truck with damaged rear windshield. Any info, call Crime Stoppers, 601-355-TIPS(8477) #JPDWanted #CashForClues https://t.co/hRKGX2pusp— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 13, 2019
