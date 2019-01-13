  • 62-year-old man fatally shot, robbed while opening church, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JACKSON, Miss. - A 62-year-old man was fatally shot and robbed Sunday as he walked into church. 

    Investigators said two men shot the man as he was opening the church, and robbed him and left in his 2018 Dodge Ram truck, WJTV reported

    “It's a senseless crime,” police chief James Davis told WJTV. “It didn't have to happen.”

    Police are searching for the suspects, who are believed to be in an older green pickup truck with a damaged rear window.

     

