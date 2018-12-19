6-month-old girl survives after dad admits trying to drown her in icy pond

GREENWOOD, Mo. - Police in Missouri revived a 6-month-old baby found floating in an icy retention pond and arrested the child’s father, who said he had attempted to drown his daughter, KMBC reported.
Jonathon Stephen Zicarelli, 28, of Greenwood, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, the Kansas City Star reported.
Greenwood police said Zicarelli walked into the station just after 10 a.m. and told authorities he had just drowned his daughter, KMBC reported.
Officials rushed to the retention pond and found the girl floating face-up in the pond, the television station reported.
Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun used CPR to revive the child, KMBC reported. She was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia. Her temperature when she arrived at the hospital was 87.9 degrees, the Star reported; normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees.
According to charging documents, Zicarelli told police he had planned to kill his daughter for more than 24 hours after having "bad thoughts," the newspaper reported. Zicarelli added that he drove by the pond, parked his car, and then walked down to the water three times trying to determine if he would kill the child. He eventually placed the baby in the water and watched her sink before driving to the Greenwood Police Department to confess, KMBC reported.
Police estimated that the baby had been in the water at least 10 minutes.
“There was absolutely someone watching over that child today,” Greenwood Lt. Aaron Fordham told the Star.
