  • 5-year-old girl hit by truck, killed at SeaWorld San Antonio

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN ANTONIO - A 5-year-old girl is dead after police say a pickup truck struck her in the SeaWorld San Antonio parking lot.

    According to the San Antonio Express-News, the vehicle hit the child Sunday night as she and her parents were getting ready to leave the tourist attraction. Police said she "got away from" her parents in the parking lot and "darted between two vehicles" before she was struck and killed, the newspaper reported.

    WOAI's David Caltabiano tweeted that no charges have been filed against the truck's driver, who stopped to help after hitting the girl. 

