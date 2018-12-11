50 Cent's crew member killed on set of Starz series ‘Power'

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A crew member on 50 Cent’s popular Starz series “Power” was struck by an SUV and killed Monday morning in Brooklyn, New York, closing down filming on the show’s sixth season, according to media reports.
Production assistant Pedro Jimenez, 63, was fatally struck around 4 a.m. by another crew member while placing traffic cones on a street in preparation for the start of filming, according to USA Today.
The driver of the Ford Explorer that hit and killed Jimenez remained at the scene as police began their investigation.
“It’s unknown why the vehicle moved and lost control,” New York police detective Martin Brown told USA Today. There have been “no arrests at this time but this incident is still under investigation.”
“I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said in a post Monday on Instagram.
A Starz spokesperson also responded to the tragedy Monday in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our ‘power’ family … Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’s family as we work to fully understand what has happened.
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the accident.
