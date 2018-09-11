5-year-old girl gets police escort to chemo treatment

HAMMOND, Ind. - A 5-year-old cancer patient from Indiana received a special police escort to a hospital for her next-to-last chemotherapy treatment, WLS reported.
Sammy got a ride to an Indianapolis hospital by officers of the Hammond Police Department. She arrived Monday morning at the police station, wide awake and ready to make the trip in a police car, the television station reported.
Sammy's mother, Diana Barr, said her daughter was excited to make the journey.
"She laughed, she said, 'Mommy, have you ever been in a cop car?' I said, 'Nope, I guess this is a first time for everything,'" Barr told WLS.
Sammy was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was 3 months old. After having one eye replaced, the cancer returned, the television station reported.
Police officers said they hope to take Sammy to lunch and then on a shopping trip, WLS reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}