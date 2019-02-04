5 killed, 2 injured when small plane crashes into California neighborhood

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A small plane crashed in a California neighborhood Sunday afternoon, killing five people and injuring two others, according to news reports.
The twin-engine Cessna 414A appeared to catch fire and disintegrate in mid-air, witnesses told KTLA-TV, before fiery parts of the aircraft landed on two homes in Yorba Linda.
#BREAKING Video from apparent plane crash in #YorbaLinda shows homes on fire, plane debris on street and sidewalks https://t.co/pEyuagN7YP pic.twitter.com/EUECFSKqva— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 3, 2019
“The plane blew up about 100 feet off of the ground. The plane blew up in the sky," neighborhood resident Jared Bocachica said.
"I come out ... it's raining plane parts from the sky," Bocachica said. "The plane didn't hit and scatter, it blew up and hit the house."
#YorbaLinda plane crash: FAA says aircraft is a Cessna 414A. Had just departed from #FULLERTON airport. Unknown how many people were onboard. Also unknown if or how many injuries on the ground. @ABC7— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 3, 2019
When emergency responders arrived on the scene, one house was engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to a second home, KTLA reported.
According to The Associated Press, the pilot and four people inside a house died. Three of the victims, including the pilot, were men, and the other two were women
An investigation is underway by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
