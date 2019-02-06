4-year-old saves mom's life with 911 call

PADUCAH, Ky. - A 4-year-old girl in Kentucky is being praised as a hero for saving her mother’s life.
Asia Brewer, of Paducah, has a condition known as POTS. When she changes her posture, her heart rate and blood pressure go up, causing her brain and body to shut down, she told media outlets.
Brewer said she recently fell in her house, and that's all she remembers before she passed out.
Her daughter, Kenna, knew just what to do. The young girl called 911 and told the dispatcher her mother was on the ground.
“I’m mommy's lifesaver," Kenna told WSLS-TV. "I tell all the teachers that at school."
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department awarded Kenna with a commendation of honor and bravery.
Asia Brewer said she knows she can count on her daughter, despite her young age.
"I trust her so much, and because she is 4, they say you can't trust that she's always going to be there for you, but I can," she said.
