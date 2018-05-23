4-year-old mistakes gun for toy, shoots, kills little brother

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia family is mourning the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was shot and killed by his 4-year-old brother.
Tyson Aponte was shot in the chest when his brother picked up what he thought was a toy. In reality it was a loaded gun, WTVR reported.
The children’s mother was home when the shooting happened Tuesday morning.
Tyson was taken to the University of Virginia Health System where he died, WCAV reported.
“It’s of paramount importance to make sure your guns are secured and out of the reach of children and everything,” Major Donald Lowe told WTVR. “At least have them unloaded or a safety lock on them, whatever you have to do to keep them from being discharged accidentally.”
Police are investigating.
“Our heart breaks for this family ... they’re devastated, naturally, so we want to do everything we can to help them,” Lowe told WTVR.
