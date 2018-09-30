4-year-old dies after being found in locked hot car in Florida, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy died after being found Friday afternoon in a parked car in Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
A bystander found the boy in the car in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs.
TRENDING STORIES:
The car was locked and not running, deputies said. The bystander took the boy to a fire station across the street. Paramedics took the child to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not immediately know how long the boy had been in the car.
So far, the Sheriff's Office believes the death was an accident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}