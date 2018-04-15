4 baboons escape research facility

SAN ANTONIO - Four baboons are safe after they escaped from a primate research facility Saturday.
The baboons left their enclosure and got out of the perimeter fence of the Southwest National Primate Research Center, according to WOAI.
Three of the baboons were caught within 30 minutes. KSAT reported that the fourth went back to the enclosure.
PRIMATE ON THE RUN: Pictures sent in by a KSAT 12 viewer show what appears to be a primate running along a street near Military Drive between Loop 410 and Highway 151. https://t.co/Q8PDm7uThP— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 14, 2018
“Our immediate concern has been for the safety of the animals, personnel and our neighbors in the surrounding area,” the Texas Biomedical Research Institute said in a statement, according to KSAT. “Our animal capture team and entire animal care team acted diligently to locate, secure and account for all four baboons.”
The institute said veterinary staff checked out the baboons and they are doing well.
