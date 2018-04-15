  • 4 baboons escape research facility

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN ANTONIO - Four baboons are safe after they escaped from a primate research facility Saturday. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The baboons left their enclosure and got out of the perimeter fence of the Southwest National Primate Research Centeraccording to WOAI

    Three of the baboons were caught within 30 minutes. KSAT reported that the fourth went back to the enclosure.

    “Our immediate concern has been for the safety of the animals, personnel and our neighbors in the surrounding area,” the Texas Biomedical Research Institute said in a statement, according to KSAT. “Our animal capture team and entire animal care team acted diligently to locate, secure and account for all four baboons.”

    The institute said veterinary staff checked out the baboons and they are doing well.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 baboons escape research facility

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ohio police chief investigated for ‘immature' acts as young officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Substitute high school teacher arrested for allegedly running ‘fight club'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Olive Garden pays $800 tab for track team after school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Destiny's Child reunites during Beyonce's Coachella performance