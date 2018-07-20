3-year-old dies after being left inside Texas day care bus for hours, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 3-year-old boy in Texas has died after he was left inside a hot van after a day care field trip.
The boy died after being inside the van for over three hours Thursday afternoon without any ventilation, KPRC reports.
The boy’s father discovered the child inside the van when he arrived to pick him up from day care.
The temperature inside the van reached 113 degrees, authorities said.
The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
The boy was on a field trip with 28 other children from the Discovering Me Academy, authorities told KTRK.
Records show that the boy was listed as accounted for when the van returned to the day care facility, police said.
The day care chaperone and a driver have been detained for questioning.
