  • 3D gun blueprints: Release of printable firearm downloads blocked in Pennsylvania

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - You will not be able to download a printable gun in Pennsylvania.

    >> Watch the news report here

    >> Read more trending news 

    Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police were in federal court this weekend to prevent a Texas company from giving Pennsylvanians access to 3D printable gun downloads.

    >> Previously on WPXI.com: DOJ will soon allow people to post blueprints, instructions on how to make 3D guns

    The move also prevents the company from uploading any new 3D gun files.

    Democrats in Washington, D.C., have been working on new legislation to restrict people from publishing gun-making blueprints online, which could be available as soon as Wednesday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories