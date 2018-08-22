3-year-old, 1-year-old survive two days alone in wreckage after crash kills mother

CAMDEN, Ark. - A 3-year-old boy and his 1-year-old little brother defied the odds, surviving a car crash for almost two days alone after the wreck killed their mother.
The crash happened either Friday or Saturday in Camden, Arkansas, in the southern part of the state, KATV reported.
The older boy was found wandering alone on a road Monday morning, and the Ouachita County Sheriff Office posted his photo online, hoping to identify him, The Associated Press reported.
Deputies then went back to where they found him and discovered a car in a deep ravine, not visible from the road. Not far away, they found the body of the mother. She had been ejected from the vehicle.
Officials believe the boy walked 300 yards from the site before he was found, KATV reported.
When they got to the car, deputies said they found the boy’s 1-year-old brother awake and alert, still in his car seat, the AP reported.
Investigators think the 3-year-old was able to climb out of the wrecked car.
The children’s survival amazed rescue crews because the temperatures over the weekend were well into the 90s.
“Today is anything but short of a miracle,” Detective Nathan Greeley told KATV. “The 3-year-old and 1-year-old being able to survive in the elements ... it’s nothing short of a miracle, God’s blessing, that these children were able to survive this accident.”
The 1-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital for treatment for dehydration, but officials said his condition is not life-threatening, the AP reported.
