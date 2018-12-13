3 people trapped in West Virginia coal mine found alive

CLEAR CREEK, W. Va. - Three missing people have been found alive in an abandoned coal mine in West Virginia.
We're learning about what led them into the mine, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Erica Treadway, 31, Kayla Williams and Cody Beverly, 21, went missing four days ago after entering the Rock House Powellton Mine in Raleigh County, WHSV-TV reported.
A fourth person, identified as Eddie Williams, 43, managed to make his way out of the mine on his own Monday night, according to WSAZ-TV.
A spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Commerce told WHSV that rescue operations were underway Wednesday evening and that all three people were expected to need medical treatment after they were rescued.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}