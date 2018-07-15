3 Missouri police officers wounded in Kansas City shootout; suspect killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police in Missouri shot and killed a suspect they said wounded three officers and was a person of interest in the shooting death of a university student, The Kansas City Star reported.
The man had barricaded himself in a residence, Kansas City police said. The three officers were expected to live, KCTV reported.
The suspect was being investigated in the July 7 shooting death of Sharath Koppu, 25, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, earlier this month, the Star reported.
According to police, undercover detectives were conducting an investigation at the Sky-Vu Motel in Kansas CIty when the officers were hit by gunfire, KCTV reported.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said both men were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the area with another person in a vehicle, Becchina said. The vehicle was found and an accomplice was arrested, the Star reported.
Police confronted the suspect at a residence, and after gunfire was exchanged, a third officer was wounded, the Star reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}