3 Kentucky inmates help 2 men escape from prison in trash cans, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three inmates in a Kentucky prison were charged with helping two fellow inmates escape from the jail in trash cans, WDRB reported.
According to authorities, Gary Bradford, 33, Justin Rankin, 28, and Tajuan Burton, 18, assisted in hiding Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt in the trash cans at the Louisville Metro Corrections center, the television station reported.
Here’s video of the escape. Watch the trash cans put out at the bottom of the screen. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CveAtpfDE1— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) October 8, 2018
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Stumler and Hunt escaped around 10 p.m. Saturday, WAVE reported. Both men are minimum security inmates and were working in the jail kitchen, the television station reported.
Police said Bradford, Rankin and Burton helped Stumler and Hunt into the trash cans and then took them out to a loading dock for pickup.
Jeffersontown police arrested Stumler on Aug. 27 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunt was arrested June 28 by the Louisville Metro Police Department on felony burglary charges, WHAS reported.
A citizen witnessed the inmates climbing out of the trash cans and notified authorities, WDRB reported.
Stumler and Hunt remain at large. According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, the pair was seen Sunday morning near the border between Spencer and Bullitt counties.
The Louisville Metro Police Department asked that anyone with information on the escapees call (502) 574-5673.
