3 children still missing in crash that killed 5 others when vehicle plunged off cliff

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. - California authorities are still searching for three children smissing in the waters along a remote stretch of California coastline, officials said Wednesday, after a family’s vehicle plunged off a cliff Monday, killing the parents and three other children.
The family of eight from Washington state was driving along the Mendocino Coast when their GMC Yukon drove over the edge of the cliff, killing the married couple, identified as Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and three of their adopted six children, according to the Press Democrat. The Harts, both 38, and their children were from Woodland, Washington.
Mendocino County officials identified the three children, who died in the crash Wednesday as Abigail Hart, 14, Jeremiah Hart, 14, and Markis Hart, 19, the Press Democrat reported.
Investigators believe the three missing children, Sienna Hart, 12, Hannah Hart, 16, and Devonte Hart, 15, also perished in the crash.
The family received a lot of media attention in 2014 after attending a Portland, Ore. police reform rally where their son, Devonte Hart, was photographed hugging a white police officer in what became an iconic picture.
#BREAKING: Remember this famous photo from @Oregonian ? Neighbors say Devonte Hart’s adopted mothers were killed in Monday’s crash in CA.— Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) March 28, 2018
Jennifer and Sarah Hart had 6 kids. Police found 3 in crash, still searching for other 3. We don’t names yet of the kids found dead. pic.twitter.com/7yWSEKmIUs
