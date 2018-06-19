2-year-old girl drowns, pulled from tidal pool on St. Simons Island, Ga.

A 2-year-old girl drowned Saturday after she was pulled from a tidal pool on St. Simons Island Beach.
The girl, identified in a Glynn County Police report as Dorisa Aubria Mckiver-David, was with her mother in the tidal pool to the right of the main boardwalk at East Beach beach access.
The girl's mother, Nazzikka David, said she and Dorisa were in the water and she was watching Dorisa do the "Moana dance," when Dorisa fell face first in the water, the police report said.
David said she tried to grab Dorisa, but did not realize the water was that deep. David said Dorisa kept coming up above the water trying to catch her breath.
David told police that she kept hitting Dorisa on the back trying to get the water out.
On the way to the emergency room, Dorisa was conscious and breathing, but died at the hospital, David told police.
