29,000 pounds Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled over possible metal pieces

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky-based CTI Foods LLC is recalling 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen sausage links over fears of contamination with extraneous material, especially pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday.
The problems were discovered on Dec. 10 after five consumer complaints about metal pieces found in Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat sausages.
The recall affects 23.4 ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat n’ Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey,” according to the USDA.
The sausage links were produced on Aug. 4, 2018. The USDA said no one has suffered any injuries, but the agency is urging any consumers who may have bought the potentially contaminated links to either return them to the store where they bought them or throw them out.
Anyone with questions can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at 855-382-3101.
