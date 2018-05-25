  • 25th James Bond film, 5th with Daniel Craig, to be directed by Danny Boyle

    Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle will direct the 25th James Bond film, the spy film franchise confirmed the news on Twitter Friday.

    In August, Daniel Craig confirmed during an appearance on “The Late Show” that he would return as Bond in the franchise, which will be distributed internationally by Universal, according to Variety.

    Deadline reported that John Hodge wrote the original screenplay for the film, which was written based on an idea from Boyle.

    “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” EON Productions’ Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement, according to Variety. “We will begin shooting ‘Bond 25’ at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

    Specifically, Bond 25 starts filming Dec. 3.

    The 25th James Bond movie will be in US theaters Nov. 8, 2019, two weeks after an Oct. 25 release date in the UK.

