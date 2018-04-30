24-year-old mother of two gunned down at nightclub while out with fiancé

A 24-year-old mother of two children has been identified as the person shot to death early Sunday at a suburban nightclub in Greenacres, Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenacres resident Kassandra Yamileth Morales was one of four people shot inside the La Isla del Encanto nightclub.
The other three people, including two security guards, have been released from a hospital, PBSO spokesman Eric Davis said.
Family members said that Morales was out with her fiancé, Luis Sancez, when the deadly shooting occurred. Sancez, the father of her two children, was not injured in the incident.
Morales was born in Miami but graduated from Lake Worth High School. She worked as a supervisor for a cleaning company, according to family members.
Investigators have not said what might have led to the shooting.
The homicide is Palm Beach County’s 27th of the year, and the 18th involving a shooting, according to a Palm Beach Post database.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by family members in Morales’ name.
