  • 23-foot python swallows woman whole, reports say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    JAKARTA, Indonesia - A 54-year-old Indonesian woman is dead after villagers say a 23-foot python swallowed her whole.

    According to The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse, Wa Tiba of Muna Island disappeared Thursday after leaving her village, Persiapan Lawela, to tend to her garden. The next day, searchers discovered a "snake with a bloated belly" and some of Tiba's things near the garden, said the village's chief, known by the single name Faris, the AP reported.

    Faris said villagers killed the python and cut it open, the AP reported. They then "found Tiba's body still intact with all her clothes," Faris said.

    Graphic photos and videos posted online appeared to show the woman's body being extracted from the dead python.

    This isn't the first time a python has swallowed a person in Indonesia, where such snakes are common, AFP reported. A farmer died under similar circumstances in March 2017 on the island of Sulawesi, according to the news service.

    Read more here or here.

     

