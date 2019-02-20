223-pounds of chicken salad recalled over listeria contamination fears

A Florida company is recalling 223 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad over possible listeria contamination.
Hollywood, Florida-based Lean Culinary Services confirmed that its RTE chicken salad tested positive for the presence of listeria during an inspection on Feb. 18., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Although there have been no reports of illness, the USDA is concerned consumers may have the salad in their refrigerators.
These are the salads produced on Feb. 12 that are under recall:
- 9-ounce plastic tub packages containing “classic chicken salad made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” with a use by date of 2-17-19.
- 8-pound plastic bags containing “Classic Chicken Salad made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” with a sell by date of 2-19-19 for use behind the deli counter.
- 8-ounce plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean Classic Chicken Salad” with a use by date of 2-17-19.
- 5-ounce plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean Chicken Salas Bento Box” with a use by date of 2-17/19.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'She's not moving:' 911 calls detail morning mother of 5 was found dead at party
- Dispute over baby's photo shoot in Texas neighborhood caught on video
- What was in snacks? Parents fearful to send kids back to school after eating tainted candy
The recalled items were shipped to locations in Florida. Consumers are asked to return the salads to the stores where they bought them.
Foods contaminated with listeria can cause serious infections in older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and babies.
Symptoms of infection include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, among other ailments.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}