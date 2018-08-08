0 22 arrested, nearly a ton of cocaine discovered in Los Angeles drug trafficking raid

LOS ANGELES - Nearly a ton of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and heroin are among some of the drugs netted during a large trafficking bust in Los Angeles.

Twenty-two people have been arrested and are accused of smuggling large amounts of drugs and money to the U.S. from Mexico for the Sinaloa Cartel, KABC reported.

In all, 57 defendants are named in three indictments unsealed Wednesday. The remaining 35 people are fugitives who are believed to be in Mexico, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

JUST IN: @FBILosAngeles arrest 18 - and seize 850 lbs of meth, nearly 1 ton of cocaine, 93 lbs of heroin, almost 50 lbs of marijuana and $1.42 million in Operation Narconetas. More details to come... @ABC7 at 11:30am. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/UnbDSAnQIU — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 8, 2018

Wednesday’s sting, dubbed Operation Narconetas, is the culmination of a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Strike Force, officials said. Investigators targeted three drug trafficking operations that were used to allegedly transport cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin across the United States.

FBI officials in Los Angeles say 22 people have been arrested following a nearly three-year investigation into drug trafficking organizations that were brining heroin, cocaine and meth into the U.S. from Mexico. Nearly three dozen suspects have yet to be apprehended. pic.twitter.com/ndUc62lxx0 — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 8, 2018

In all, authorities seized approximately 850 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1 ton of cocaine, 93 pounds of heroin, nearly 50 pounds of marijuana and $1.42 million in U.S. currency, KABC reported.

The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at $35 million, KTLA reported.

The indictments, which were unsealed Wednesday, allege that the suspects received the drugs from the northern Mexico cartel, smuggled them into Los Angeles in hidden vehicle compartments and distributed them to Arizona, Kansas, Minnesota and New York, KTLA reported.

Those indicted face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and some could face life in prison, officials said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.