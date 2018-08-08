  • 22 arrested, nearly a ton of cocaine discovered in Los Angeles drug trafficking raid

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Nearly a ton of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and heroin are among some of the drugs netted during a large trafficking bust in Los Angeles.

    Twenty-two people have been arrested and are accused of smuggling large amounts of drugs and money to the U.S. from Mexico for the Sinaloa Cartel, KABC reported.

    In all, 57 defendants are named in three indictments unsealed Wednesday. The remaining 35 people are fugitives who are believed to be in Mexico, officials said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Wednesday’s sting, dubbed Operation Narconetas, is the culmination of a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Strike Force, officials said. Investigators targeted three drug trafficking operations that were used to allegedly transport cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin across the United States. 

    In all, authorities seized approximately 850 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1 ton of cocaine, 93 pounds of heroin, nearly 50 pounds of marijuana and $1.42 million in U.S. currency, KABC reported.

    The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at $35 million, KTLA reported.

    The indictments, which were unsealed Wednesday, allege that the suspects received the drugs from the northern Mexico cartel, smuggled them into Los Angeles in hidden vehicle compartments and distributed them to Arizona, Kansas, Minnesota and New York, KTLA reported.

    Those indicted face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and some could face life in prison, officials said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories