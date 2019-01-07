  • 2019 Golden Globes honor best in movies, TV: Winner's list

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A glamorous night in Hollywood as the stars turned out for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

    Here’s a list of the nominees and the winners.

    Best Motion Picture – Drama

    “Black Panther”

    “BlacKkKlansman”

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” - WINNER

    “If Beale Street Could Talk”

    “A Star is Born”

    Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    “Vice”

    “Crazy Rich Asians”

    “The Favourite”

    “Green Book” - WINNER

    “Mary Poppins Returns”

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Lady Gaga – “A Star is Born”

    Nicole Kidman – “Destroyer”

    Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

    Glenn Close – “The Wife” - WINNER

    Rosamund Pike – “A Private War”

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Bradley Cooper – “A Star is Born”

    Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

    Lucas Hedges – “Boy Erased” 

    Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody” - WINNER

    John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

    Olivia Colman – “The Favourite” - WINNER

    Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

    Charlize Theron – “Tully”

    Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Christian Bale – “Vice” - WINNER

    Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”

    Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

    Robert Redford – “The Old Man & the Gun”

    John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”

    Best Director

    Bradley Cooper - "A Star is Born"

    Alfonso Cuaron - "Roma" - WINNER

    Peter Farrelly - "Green Book"

    Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman"

    Adam McKay - "Vice"

    Best Supporting Actress 

    Amy Adams - "Vice"

    Claire Foy - "First Man"

    Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk" - WINNER

    Emma Stone - "The Favourite"

    Rachel Weisz - "The Favourite"

    Best Supporting Actor

    Timothee Chalamet - "Beautiful Boy"

    Mahershala Ali - "Green Book" - WINNER

    Adam Driver - "BlacKkKlansman"

    Richard E. Grant - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

    Sam Rockwell - "Vice"

    Best TV Drama

    "The Americans" – FX - WINNER

    "Bodyguard" - Netflix

    "Homecoming" - Amazon Prime

    "Killing Eve" - BBC America

    "Pose" – FX

    Best TV Comedy/Musical Series

    "Barry" - HBO

    "The Good Place" - NBC

    "Kidding" - Showtime

    "The Kominsky Method" - Netflix - WINNNER

    "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime

    Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical

    Bill Hader - "Barry"

    Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method" - WINNER

    Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

    Jim Carrey - "Kidding"

    Sacha Baron Cohen - "Who Is America?"

    Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical

    Kristen Bell - "The Good Place"

    Candice Bergen - "Murphy Brown"

    Alison Brie - "GLOW"

    Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - WINNER

    Debra Messing - "Will & Grace"

    Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

    Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

    Stephan James - "Homecoming"

    Richard Madden - "Bodyguard" - WINNER

    Billy Porter - "Pose"

    Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"

    Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama

    Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"

    Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"

    Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" - WINNER

    Julia Roberts - "Homecoming"

    Keri Russell - "The Americans"

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited TV Series or a TV Movie

    Connie Britton – “Dirty John”

    Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” - WINNER

    Laura Dern – “The Tale”

    Regina King – “Seven Seconds”

    Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited TV Series or a TV Movie

    Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”

    Daniel Bruhl - “The Alienist”

    Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

    Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”

    Hugh Grant – “A very English Scandal”

    Best Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie

    "The Alienist" - TNT

    "Sharp Objects" - HBO

    "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" – FX - WINNER

    "A Very English Scandal" - Amazon Prime

    "Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime

    Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

    Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

    Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”- WINNER

    Penelope Cruz– “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

    Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

    Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV movie

    Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

    Ben Whishaw- “A Very English Scandal  – WINNER

    Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

    Henry Winkler – “Barry”

    Edgar Ramirez - “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

    Best Original Song

    All the Stars - "Black Panther"

    Girl in the Movies - "Dumplin'"

    Requiem for a Private War - "A Private War"

    Shallow - "A Star is Born" - WINNNER

    Revelation - "Boy Erased" 

    Best Animated Film

    "Isle of Dogs"

    "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" - WINNER

    "Incredibles 2"

    "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

    "Mirai"

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

    Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

    Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly - “Green Book” – WINNER

    Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”

    Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

    Adam McKay – “Vice”

    Best Foreign Film

    “Roma” – WINNER

    “Capernaum”

    “Girl”

    “Never Look Away”

    “Shoplifters”

