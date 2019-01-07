2019 Golden Globes honor best in movies, TV: Winner's list

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A glamorous night in Hollywood as the stars turned out for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Here’s a list of the nominees and the winners.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” - WINNER
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star is Born”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Vice”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book” - WINNER
“Mary Poppins Returns”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lady Gaga – “A Star is Born”
Nicole Kidman – “Destroyer”
Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Glenn Close – “The Wife” - WINNER
Rosamund Pike – “A Private War”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper – “A Star is Born”
Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”
Lucas Hedges – “Boy Erased”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody” - WINNER
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite” - WINNER
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron – “Tully”
Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale – “Vice” - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
Robert Redford – “The Old Man & the Gun”
John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”
Best Director
Bradley Cooper - "A Star is Born"
Alfonso Cuaron - "Roma" - WINNER
Peter Farrelly - "Green Book"
Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman"
Adam McKay - "Vice"
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - "Vice"
Claire Foy - "First Man"
Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk" - WINNER
Emma Stone - "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz - "The Favourite"
Best Supporting Actor
Timothee Chalamet - "Beautiful Boy"
Mahershala Ali - "Green Book" - WINNER
Adam Driver - "BlacKkKlansman"
Richard E. Grant - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell - "Vice"
Best TV Drama
"The Americans" – FX - WINNER
"Bodyguard" - Netflix
"Homecoming" - Amazon Prime
"Killing Eve" - BBC America
"Pose" – FX
Best TV Comedy/Musical Series
"Barry" - HBO
"The Good Place" - NBC
"Kidding" - Showtime
"The Kominsky Method" - Netflix - WINNNER
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime
Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical
Bill Hader - "Barry"
Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method" - WINNER
Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
Jim Carrey - "Kidding"
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Who Is America?"
Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical
Kristen Bell - "The Good Place"
Candice Bergen - "Murphy Brown"
Alison Brie - "GLOW"
Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - WINNER
Debra Messing - "Will & Grace"
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Stephan James - "Homecoming"
Richard Madden - "Bodyguard" - WINNER
Billy Porter - "Pose"
Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve" - WINNER
Julia Roberts - "Homecoming"
Keri Russell - "The Americans"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited TV Series or a TV Movie
Connie Britton – “Dirty John”
Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” - WINNER
Laura Dern – “The Tale”
Regina King – “Seven Seconds”
Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited TV Series or a TV Movie
Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”
Daniel Bruhl - “The Alienist”
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”
Hugh Grant – “A very English Scandal”
Best Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie
"The Alienist" - TNT
"Sharp Objects" - HBO
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" – FX - WINNER
"A Very English Scandal" - Amazon Prime
"Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”- WINNER
Penelope Cruz– “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV movie
Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”
Ben Whishaw- “A Very English Scandal – WINNER
Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
Henry Winkler – “Barry”
Edgar Ramirez - “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Best Original Song
All the Stars - "Black Panther"
Girl in the Movies - "Dumplin'"
Requiem for a Private War - "A Private War"
Shallow - "A Star is Born" - WINNNER
Revelation - "Boy Erased"
Best Animated Film
"Isle of Dogs"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" - WINNER
"Incredibles 2"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Mirai"
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly - “Green Book” – WINNER
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”
Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
Best Foreign Film
“Roma” – WINNER
“Capernaum”
“Girl”
“Never Look Away”
“Shoplifters”
