  • 20 firefighters injured battling blaze at fire marshal's house on Staten Island

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Twenty firefighters were injured Saturday battling a blaze that engulfed four houses including a fire marshal’s on Staten Island. 

    The fire marshal and his family were not at home when the fire started around 7 p.m., according to WLNY. No residents were injured, officials said. 

    “Fortunately, his family and his baby were down at the Jersey Shore for the weekend, but he (has) ... to come home and find that his house was destroyed,” James Leonard, chief of the department, told WLNY.

    More than 250 firefighters responded to the scene, getting the flames under control despite a defective hydrant. Four firefighters suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; 16 had minor injuries. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Arson investigators are looking into the cause but do not believe it to be suspicious.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    20 firefighters injured battling blaze at fire marshal's house on Staten Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Target apologizes for ‘baby daddy' Father's Day card

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 20 hurt, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    'At Last': School receptionist celebrates summer break with intercom serenade

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kidnapping phone scam targeting parents could cost victims thousands,…