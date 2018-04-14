  • 2-year-old girl dies after tree falls on RV

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HAUGHTON, La. - Strong storms that moved through Louisiana overnight led to the death of a 2-year-old girl, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said.

    A large tree fell on a recreational vehicle parked at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. A photo taken at the scene shows that the tree crushed the RV, splitting it in two.

    A 2-year-old girl sleeping in the vehicle was killed. The other occupants, four adults and a 15-month-old child, were not injured, police said.

    The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said there were numerous reports of downed trees on homes and roadways in the area.

