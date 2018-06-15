2 riders fall more than 30 feet when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk

Two people fell 34 feet from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the coaster jumped the tracks, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the scene to rescue riders stuck on the malfunctioning coaster.
Two riders were left dangling precariously from a coaster car as emergency personnel worked to free them.
Nine people were rescued from the ride and six were taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials said.
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
The condition of the injured riders is unknown at this time.
A main road near the boardwalk was shutdown as emergency crews responded to the accident.
No other details are available at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}