2 men found with 1.5 million doses of fentanyl, police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Two men from Missouri were arrested on federal drug charges Thursday after authorities caught them with two kilograms of fentanyl, enough for 1.5 million doses of the painkiller, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Two men, Ruben Lopez, 27, and Jonathen Andrew Aguilar, 31, both of St. Charles, were taken into federal custody and face charges of possession and distribution of fentanyl, KTVI reported.
According to court documents, a suspicious package was sent to a condominium in St. Charles, Missouri from California, using the name of model/actress/TV host Daisy Fuentes. The package contained a kilogram of fentanyl, the Post-Dispatch reported
Agents also raided an apartment in St. Peters and found another kilo of fentanyl, a handgun, $19,000, an ounce of heroin and a machine that is used to make fentanyl into a pill, the newspaper reported.
Lopez was arrested at the condo and Aguilar was arrested at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport after returning from California, KTVI reported.
