2 men found dead in pond, weighed down by bricks, police say

MOORE, Okla. - Two men were killed and their bodies were weighed down with bricks and disposed of in a pond when a gun sale went awry, police said.
On April 14, in a grocery store parking lot, Alize Ramon Smith and Jarron Keonte Moreland met to sell a gun to Brett Boettler and Kevin Garcia-Boettler, to sell them a gun, according to KOCO.
Kevin Garcia Boettler said there was an argument and his brother shot Smith and Moreland. Then, the two tried to conceal the shooting, by dumping their bodies and cleaning the van to get rid of any evidence.
Brett Boettler, 16, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and possessing a firearm after delinquent adjudication, according to KOCO.
His brother, Kevin Garcia-Boettler, 22 was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and unlawful removal of a dead body.
Their mother, Crystal Rachelle Bottler, 40, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
Johnny Shane Barker, 43, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, unlawful removal of a body and desecration of a human corpse.
