0 2 brothers hit by car during 'Santa Run'

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Two young brothers in central Florida were struck by a car while they ran to see Santa Claus, the city's volunteer fire department said.

The children, Gregory and Verdell, were hit Sunday evening as the Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department was participating in the Santa Run, authorities said.

Their last names were not given.

The department said firefighters who were escorting Santa witnessed the incident and rendered aid to the children until Brevard County Fire Rescue arrived.

"(The driver of the truck) actually saw in the mirror he said that it was like hands and legs fly up in the air, so he immediately came to a complete stop and made a U-turn and went back to protect the scene," Chief Todd Scaldo said.

The two boys were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, where they are recovering.

"Out of 30-something years of doing this, it's the worst we've had of experiencing something like this. And like I said, our prayers and everything go to the family," Scaldo said.

Officials said the car involved stopped and the driver was cooperative with police.

The conditions of the children have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

A family friend said a GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with medical expenses.

