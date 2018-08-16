13-year-old girl chases off burglar while home alone

PEABODY, Mass. - A Massachusetts 13-year-old says she was home alone when she came face-to-face with a burglar Wednesday morning.
Anna, who asked WFXT not to use her last name, said she was sleeping in her upstairs bedroom in Peabody when a man broke in and robbed it before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"He came into my room," she said. "I heard his footsteps because he was going room-to-room. He came to my room, and I saw his face and I was like, 'Who is this? This isn't my dad, like, who is this?'"
The soon-to-be eighth-grader says he stole a bunch of jewelry, but he likely won't get much for it.
"Most of them were fake, so enjoy," she said.
Peabody police, including the K-9 unit, canvassed the typically quiet neighborhood for hours looking for the suspect.
Anna says she got a good look at the burglar and then chased him out of her house and down her driveway.
"At the moment, I wasn't much scared; I was just filled with so much anger. Now that I think about it, it's kinda terrifying how it happened because you only expect this type of stuff in the movies," Anna said.
Police have not yet made an arrest and are going through a neighbor's surveillance video.
