13 hurt, 2 missing after boats collide on Colorado River

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif - Two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California-Arizona border Saturday, injuring 13 people, according to The Associated Press.
Two people were missing and “presumed submerged,” authorities said.
The crash occurred in Moabi Regional Park.
@sbcountysheriff Marine Enforcement Unit is assisting Mohave County Sheriff’s Department with a boat collision on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge and Park Moabi Channel. MCSO is the lead department handling the boat collision. pic.twitter.com/jUP9ohzw1J— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 2, 2018
According to Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas. Six others with less severe injuries were taken to local hospitals.
"We had victims of this collision that were located 3 to 5 miles downstream from the original point of impact," Sherwin said.
Devastating crash on Colorado River; several reported missing after head-on collision: https://t.co/qTKDnBlxKR @TVMarci has the latest. pic.twitter.com/7ELAPIhhkO— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 2, 2018
The two vessels collided head on at about 8 p.m. local time at Pirate Cove Marina in Needles, California, near Moabi Regional Park, a recreational area on the Colorado River, which forms the boundary between California and Arizona.
The southern tip of Nevada is about 30 miles north of the park.
One of the boats sank while the other sustained heavy damage, officials said.
The accident happened after sunset, making rescuing those who fell overboard difficult, authorities said. Some people were found as much as a mile down river due to the rapidly moving water.
Officials were unsure if alcohol was involved or the ages or genders of those who were injured.
