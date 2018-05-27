12-year-old's foot possibly bitten by shark in Florida

A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by something, possibly a shark, while bathing on Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday afternoon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.
The Gainesville boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. at a beach when something bit him on the foot, “presumably a shark,” officials said.
The boy’s injury was minor, officials said, but he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
Beach safety officials said the beaches were crowded.
