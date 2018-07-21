  • 11-year-old graduates Florida college

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When William Maillis was 2-years-old, he learned simple mathematical equations. At 4 he was on to algebra.

    He was declared a genius when he was 5 by an Ohio State University psychologist. At 9, he graduated high school.

    Maillis, now 11, turned the tassel on his mortarboard Saturday as he graduated with his associates degree from St. Petersburg College. He plans to start on his bachelor’s degree next month at the University of South Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported

    His goal is to have his Ph.D. at 18.

    "I want to be an astrophysicist," Maillis told BayNews9. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."

