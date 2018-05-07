11-year-old boy returns wallet full of cash to stranger

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - An 11-year-old boy who found a wallet full of cash and credit cards contacted police and returned it to its grateful owner.
Redwood City Police shared a photo Sunday of the boy and the wallet, which police said contained a “large sum of cash,” as well as the owner with the wallet after the officer was able to track him down.
The “very appreciative owner” can be seen flashing a thumbs-up in the photo while holding the wallet in his other hand.
“Nice work, young man,” police officials said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}