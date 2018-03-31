  • 11-foot alligator takes dip in Florida pool

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office thought his Friday night shift was getting off to a slow start until he received a call about an alligator in a swimming pool.

    The deputy documented the call with photos and video, which was posted on the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The first photo shows an alligator that almost appears to be floating in the pool. But as the video clip shows, the alligator proved to be feisty as the trapper removed it from the pool. The last set of photos shows the alligator on the front lawn of the residence.

     

     

    The alligator was 11 feet long, according to the deputy. 

    It was unclear how the alligator made its way into the pool.

     

